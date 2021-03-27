Dauphin was reassigned to AHL Laval on Friday, CapFriendly reports.
Dauphin hasn't appeared in an NHL contest yet this season. He's tallied three points in seven AHL games and should spend most of his time there.
More News
-
Canadiens' Laurent Dauphin: Returns to taxi squad•
-
Canadiens' Laurent Dauphin: Shuffles to minors•
-
Canadiens' Laurent Dauphin: Slated to play Monday•
-
Canadiens' Laurent Dauphin: Ascends to taxi squad•
-
Canadiens' Laurent Dauphin: Unclaimed on waivers•
-
Canadiens' Laurent Dauphin: Waived by Habs•