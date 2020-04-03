Canadiens' Laurent Dauphin: Secures one-year deal
Dauphin agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Montreal on Friday.
Dauphin joined the Habs in January in a minor-league swap for Michael McCarron and appears to have shown the organization enough to earn one more year. In 25 games with the Rocket, the 25-year-old notched seven goals and eight helpers to give him 31 points total for the entire 2020-21 campaign. If the center can put together a strong training camp, he could be in the mix for a bottom-six role with the club heading into the 2020-21 campaign.
