Dauphin penned a one-year, two-way deal with Montreal on Monday.

Dauphin hasn't played in the NHL since Jan. 10, 2019, and has spent the last two seasons playing exclusively in the AHL. At this point, it's hard to imagine the 26-year-old center can break into the NHL with any consistency and figures to be a fringe roster player for the Habs next year. As such, any fantasy players in dynasty formats hoping the 2013 second-round pick will eventually return some value could probably consider dumping him at this point.