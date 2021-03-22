Dauphin will be promoted to the active roster to play in Monday's game versus the Oilers, Luc Gelinas of RDS reports.

Tyler Toffoli (lower body) is still out, and both Jesperi Kotkaniemi and Joel Armia were both placed in COVID-19 protocol Monday. In turn, Dauphin will skate in his first NHL game since the 2018-19 campaign. The 25-year-old has recorded three points over seven AHL contests this year.