Andersson was placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to AHL Laval.

Andersson signed a two-way deal with Montreal in the offseason after playing just one game with Los Angeles last season. The 24-year-old forward had an impressive year with AHL Ontario, however, tallying 31 goals and 59 points in 67 games. If Andersson clears waivers, he'll serve a depth role with Montreal in the 2023-24 campaign.