Andersson signed a one-year, two-way contract with Montreal on Sunday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Andersson was available on the open market after the Kings chose not to tender him a qualifying offer. The 24-year-old forward notched 31 goals and 59 points in 67 games with AHL Ontario last season. Andersson, who was selected with the seventh overall pick in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft by the Rangers, has only seven goals and 17 points in 110 career NHL appearances. He will probably spend most of the 2023-24 campaign in the minors.