Mooney recorded three assists in the University of Minnesota's 8-4 win over the University of Wisconsin on Saturday.

Mooney continues to thrive as a playmaker, earning six goals and 18 assists over 27 NCAA appearances this season. He also logged three assists in five contests for Team USA during the World Junior Championship. Mooney is a Canadiens prospect, selected in the fourth round of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft, and he has the potential to be a middle-six playmaker in the long run.