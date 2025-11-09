Mooney scored a goal and added an assist in the University of Minnesota's 4-1 win over the University of Notre Dame on Saturday.

Mooney wasn't initially expected to join Minnesota until next year, but he's done fine with seven points over 12 games this season. The freshman forward will have to rely on his skill and creativity as he continues his development, as he lacks size. Being small will likely lead to him playing on the wing as a professional, assuming he shows enough potential during his college years to keep the Canadiens interested after they took him in the fourth round of the 2025 NHL Entry Draft.