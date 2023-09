Mailloux's eligibility to play in the NHL has been restored, Sportsnet reports.

The Canadiens selected Mailloux in the first round of the 2021 NHL Draft, but legal and moral issues dogged him since. Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports first reported the news, which ends speculation about Mailloux's future. The 20-year-old can now play for Montreal if he makes the team out of training camp.