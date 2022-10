Mailloux signed a three-year, entry-level contract with Montreal on Wednesday.

Mailloux was limited to just 12 games for OHL London last season due to suspension, tallying nine points and 13 PIM in those contests. Selected by the club with the 31st overall pick in the 2021 Draft, the 19-year-old blueliner figures to spend at least one more year in juniors before getting a crack at the NHL lineup.