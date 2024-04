Mailloux was returned to AHL Laval on Wednesday.

Mailloux made his NHL debut against the Red Wings on Tuesday, recording one assist, two shots and one hit while logging 21:14 of ice time. With the Habs out of the playoffs, Mailloux will get at least two more games in the minors considering the Rocket have an outside chance of making the Calder Cup playoffs. Looking ahead to next season, Mailloux should be in contention for a spot on the Opening Night roster coming out of training camp.