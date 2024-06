Sawyer was the 78th overall pick by the Canadiens in the 2024 NHL Entry Draft on Saturday.

Playing in the BCHL for a Brooks Bandits team which produced Cale Makar once upon a time, Sawyer had nine goals and 19 points in 20 games. He added seven goals and 15 points in a dozen playoff games. Sawyer's game lacks pace, but he has legitimate offensive abilities. His next challenge will be to produce at a higher level. Sawyer is a 2025-26 commit to Providence college.