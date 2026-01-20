default-cbs-image
Sawyer was named the Hockey East Player of the Week on Tuesday.

Sawyer helped Providence College sweep Boston College this past weekend, scoring the game-winning goal in both contests. Sawyer's sophomore year has already seen him earn nine goals and 18 points over 22 outings, surpassing his 16-point total from last year. The Canadiens prospect is showing growth while playing on a ranked team, which is a good sign for his development.