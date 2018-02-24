Play

Shaw will be held out of Saturday's matchup against the Lightning as the Canadiens take part in trade talks.

It sounds as though Shaw could be a candidate to be dealt before the trade deadline, leading to his absence from Saturday's matchup. Jacob De La Rose and Daniel Carr will draw in with Shaw and Tomas Plekanec sitting out, but either -- or both -- of the latter two should return to the lineup Monday if not traded.

