Shaw was picked up off the waiver wire by the Canadiens on Monday.

Shaw logged 42 games for the Ducks this season in which he garnered two goals, six helpers and 59 shots. The center likely will fill a bottom-six role with the Habs, similar to the one he had in Anaheim. In order to create room for the 25-year-old under the 23-man limit, the team placed Andrew Shaw on injured reserve with a lower-body ailment.