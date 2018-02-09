Shaw scored a goal on four shots and had three hits in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Flyers.

Montreal's fourth line did a nice job on the goal, battling to keep the puck pinned in the Flyers' end until Shaw deposited a backhander past Brian Elliott. Shaw and Co. have done its main job all season, providing consistent energy and doling out hits every night, but it's been a source of points lately. The goal was Shaw's fourth of the season and second in three games.