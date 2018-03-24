Canadiens' Logan Shaw: Picks up helper in win over Sabres
Shaw registered an assist through 13:56 of ice time during Friday's 3-0 win over Buffalo.
This was Shaw's first point in 14 games dating back to Feb. 8, and he was also a healthy scratch for six contests during the scoring drought. He's playing more consistently of late because the Habs are dealing with so many injuries, but fantasy owners probably shouldn't fret leaving him on the waiver wire in the majority of settings.
