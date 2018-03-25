Shaw had two assists, one shot on net, one hit, and a two-minute minor penalty in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Capitals.

Out of necessity, coach Claude Julien has elevated Shaw off the fourth line, so the 25-year-old may skate into points here and there, as the case Saturday when he posted his first multi-point effort in a Montreal uniform. After going pointless for 14 games, Shaw has handed out three assists over the last two games. The two-game burst of scoring is nice, but before this mini run, Shaw had a mere two points over 21 games.