Canadiens' Logan Shaw: Scores first as a Hab
Shaw scored a goal, had three hits and blocked two shots over 14:32 of ice time in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Ducks.
Shaw, an ex-Duck, opened the scoring with his first goal since Montreal claimed him off waivers from Anaheim on Jan. 15. Since joining the Habs, Shaw has skated on the fourth line and been a staple on the penalty-kill unit. As such, he's not expected to be an asset for fantasy teams.
