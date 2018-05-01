Shaw collected 14 points (four goals, 10 assists) in 72 games during 2017-18, playing with both Anaheim and Montreal.

Despite playing in 42 of Anaheim's first 43 games, Shaw was deployed to waivers, but was shortly claimed by Montreal where he settled in and played in each of the last 14 contests. Down the stretch in Montreal, Shaw averaged 14:01 of ice time and was able to average two hits per game, while pitching in four assists including bagging two apples against Washington on March 24. The 14 tallies on the year were a career high for the 25-year-old, but he still hasn't flashed the production that made him a near point-per-game player in the juniors. Shaw will be a restricted free agent, so he'll need a new deal to come back above the border.