Shaw -- who was held out Saturday as a potential trade chip -- is expected to return to the lineup against the Flyers on Monday, John Lu of TSN.ca reports.

Based on the team's line rushes, it appears any trade market for Shaw has evaporated. The 24-year-old has been a frequent healthy scratch throughout the year, although the departure of Tomas Plekanec could open the door for Shaw to see additional ice time.

