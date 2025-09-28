Canadiens' Lucas Condotta: Placed on waiver for AHL assignment
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Condotta has been placed on waivers by the Canadiens for purposes of assignment to AHL Laval, the team announced Sunday.
Condotta was part of many roster cuts that Montreal made to the training camp roster Sunday. The 27-year-old played seven games last season with the big club, scoring once, but spent the rest of the season with Laval. He is in position to be one of the top call-up options for this year, but he will at least start the year with the team he had 31 points in 63 games with last year.
