Condotta scored twice in AHL Laval's 5-2 win over Hartford on Saturday.

This was Condotta's first multi-goal game and second multi-point effort of the year. He ended a four-game slump with this performance. The veteran forward has seven points over 14 outings for the Rocket this year, and as a 28-year-old career minor-leaguer, he's probably not going to see much, if any, action with the Canadiens.