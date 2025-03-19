Condotta agreed to terms on a two-year, two-way contract with Montreal on Wednesday.

Condotta has played in seven NHL games this season, with his last appearance coming back on Nov, 23 versus Vegas. In the minors, the 27-year-old forward has been decently productive with 23 points in 50 minor-league outings for the Rocket. Given the deal's two-way nature, fantasy players should probably expect Condotta to play the bulk of games in the minors.