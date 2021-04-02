Vejdemo was added to the Canadiens' taxi squad in a paper move Friday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
This is just a paper move, as Vejdemo isn't expected to actually join the big club for practice. He has yet to appear in an NHL contest this season.
More News
-
Canadiens' Lukas Vejdemo: Secures new deal•
-
Canadiens' Lukas Vejdemo: Heads back to minors•
-
Canadiens' Lukas Vejdemo: Jumps to big club•
-
Canadiens' Lukas Vejdemo: Returned to minor-league affiliate•
-
Canadiens' Lukas Vejdemo: Injuries create opportunity•
-
Canadiens' Lukas Vejdemo: Earns first call-up•