Canadiens' Lukas Vejdemo: Agrees to terms with Habs
Vejdemo signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Montreal on Wednesday.
Vejdemo was selected by the Canadiens in the third round of 2015 NHL Draft and spent the subsequent three seasons with Djurgardens IF of the Swedish Hockey League. In the most recent campaign, the centerman recorded 10 goals and 12 assists over the course of 47 games. Expect Vejdemo to begin 2018-19 in the minors with Laval.
