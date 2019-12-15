Canadiens' Lukas Vejdemo: Earns first call-up
Vejdemo was called up from AHL Laval on Saturday, Eric Engels of Sportsnet.ca reports.
Vejdemo will join the Canadiens after posting 16 points (eight goals, eight assists) in 30 contests with Laval. The Canadiens have been ravaged by injuries among their forwards, so Vejdemo will serve as extra depth and could challenge Ryan Barber and Ryan Poehling for playing time on the fourth line. In a corresponding move, defenseman Otto Leskinen was sent to the minors.
