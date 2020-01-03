Vejdemo had two shots and one hit over 9:18 of ice time in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Lightning.

Injuries to Montreal's forwards have created an opportunity for Vejdemo, who has skated on the fourth line the last two games. He made his NHL debut in Tuesday's loss to the Hurricanes, playing just 6:04 in that contest. His or Dale Weise's job will be the first to go as injured players return, but there's uncertainty as to when the Habs can expect that to occur.