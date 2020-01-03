Canadiens' Lukas Vejdemo: Injuries create opportunity
Vejdemo had two shots and one hit over 9:18 of ice time in Thursday's 2-1 loss to the Lightning.
Injuries to Montreal's forwards have created an opportunity for Vejdemo, who has skated on the fourth line the last two games. He made his NHL debut in Tuesday's loss to the Hurricanes, playing just 6:04 in that contest. His or Dale Weise's job will be the first to go as injured players return, but there's uncertainty as to when the Habs can expect that to occur.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.