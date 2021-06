Vejdemo signed a one-year, two-way contract extension with the Canadiens on Saturday.

Vejdemo spent the majority of the 2020-21 campaign with AHL Laval, picking up 13 points through 27 games, but he also spent time with Sodertalje SK of Sweden's HockeyAllsvenskan league, notching 10 points in 16 contests. The 25-year-old forward will likely spend most, if not all of the 2021-22 season in the minors.