The Canadiens recalled Vejdemo from AHL Laval on Wednesday.

The severity of Tomas Tatar's (upper body) injury is unclear, but Vejdemo will add depth for the duration of his absence. The 24-year-old Vejdemo has produced 19 points over 46 AHL contests this year, but he's gone pointless through four games with the big club.

