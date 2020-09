Vejdemo agreed to terms on a one-year, two-way contract with Montreal on Friday.

Vejdemo spent the bulk of the 2020-21 campaign in the minors with AHL Laval, for which he garnered nine goals and 10 assists in 47 contests. The 23-year-old center did make his NHL debut this year, appearing in seven games for the Habs and registered his first NHL goal. Despite a decent minor-league campaign, the Swede should be considered a long shot to secure a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night.