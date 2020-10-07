Tuch was drafted 47th overall by the Canadiens at the 2020 NHL Entry Draft on Wednesday.

Tuch is the younger brother of Vegas forward Alex Tuch. They are not similar players. Alex - who went No. 18 overall to Minnesota in 2014 - was always viewed as an above-average offensive prospect in his teenage years. Luke can do the dirty work in front of the net because of his size (6-foot-2, 205 pounds) but is better suited as a depth player. The issue for the younger Tuch is that his effort level is spotty. You rarely get the same performance on back-to-back nights. Tuch is still a smart selection for Montreal at this point in there draft because there is legitimate potential here if the consistency issues are corrected. Luke is off to Boston University this fall.