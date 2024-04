Tuch agreed to terms on a two-year, entry-level contract with Montreal on Tuesday.

Tuch will link up with AHL Laval on an amateur tryout for the rest of the 2023-24 campaign, so fantasy players will have to wait until the preseason to get their first look at the 22-year-old winger. Selected by the Habs with the 47th overall pick in the 2020 NHL Draft, Tuch should be in contention for a spot on the 23-man roster for Opening Night of the 2023-24 season, though he is far from a lock.