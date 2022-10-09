Bowey was put on waivers by Montreal on Sunday.
The Canadiens intend to loan Bowey to Laval of the AHL if he clears. He skated in two NHL contests with Vancouver last season. Bowey also accounted for eight goals and 28 points over 53 outings with AHL Abbotsford in 2021-22.
