Canadiens' Maksymilian Szuber: Traded to Montreal

Szuber was traded to the Canadiens from the Mammoth on Monday in exchange for Joshua Roy, Renaud Lavoie of TVA Sports reports.

Szuber was recalled by the Mammoth on two occasions last year, but he didn't appear in any NHL games. He made 65 regular-season appearances with AHL Tucson and recorded 11 goals, 16 assists and 67 PIM. He made his NHL debut with a lone appearance during the 2023-24 campaign, and he'll get a change of scenery for the 2026-27 season. However, it seems likely that he'll spend most of his time in the minors.