Del Gaizo was elevated from AHL Laval on Monday.

Del Gaizo will likely serve as an emergency depth option for the Habs' trip to Columbus on Monday, but is unlikely to get into the lineup ahead of Arber Xhekaj or Alexandre Carrier. Last season, the 26-year-old Del Gaizo saw action in 46 regular-season games with the Predators. It seems unlikely the blueliner will see that much ice time this year, given the Habs' blue line depth.