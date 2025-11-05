Del Gazio was promoted from AHL Laval on Wednesday.

Del Gazio's elevation to the NHL roster will provide the team with an emergency blueliner should the need arise in the lead-up to Thursday's clash with the Devils. The 26-year-old defenseman hasn't offered much offensively in the minors, recording just one point in six games with the Rocket. As such, it wouldn't come as a surprise to see Del Gazio sitting in the press box as a healthy scratch against New Jersey.