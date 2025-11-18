Del Gaizo was loaned to AHL Laval on Tuesday.

Del Gaizo was recalled from the minors Monday, so his stint with the big club didn't last long. The 2019 fourth-round pick has yet to appear in a game with the Canadiens this season. It's possible he's promoted again soon due to the team now having only six healthy blueliners on the roster, unless Montreal is interested in recalling someone else to fill a depth role.