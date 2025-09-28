Del Gaizo was placed on waivers by the Canadiens for the purpose of assignment to AHL Laval, the team announced Sunday.

Del Gaizo was one of five Canadiens players to hit waivers on a roster cutdown day in Montreal. The 25-year-old inked a one-year, two-way deal with the Canadiens over the offseason and will begin his career with the Habs in the AHL. Del Gaizo spent the previous four seasons in the Predators organization, registering 12 points in 30 games with AHL Milwaukee last year.