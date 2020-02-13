Play

Scandella assisted on his team's only goal in a 4-1 loss to Boston on Wednesday.

It's Scandella's second point in three games, but it came in a loss that really hurt Montreal's playoff hopes. Since being acquired from Buffalo, Scandella has been solid on Montreal's blue line, though his lack of offense makes him tough to trust in fantasy circles. Stretches like this are rare for the 29-year-old.

