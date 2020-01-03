Scandella has been traded to the Canadiens from the Sabres in exchange for a fourth-round pick in this year's NHL draft, Mike Harrington of The Buffalo News reports.

The Sabres have been running a crowded blue line and really needed another forward -- especially in the wake of Jeff Skinner's recent injury -- so they dealt Scandella in order to create enough cap space to land Calgary winger Michael Frolik in another deal. Scandella, who has nine points and a plus-9 rating over 31 games this season, will obviously not suit up for either team Tuesday as he'll need to get situation in his new locale.