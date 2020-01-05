Scandella had one shot on net, four hits, three blocked shots and a minor penalty over 15:40 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.

Scandella, who was acquired from Buffalo on Thursday, made his Canadiens' debut Saturday. He skated on the third defensive pairing while also getting time on Montreal's penalty-kill unit. The Montreal native is not typically a big hitter, but Scandella brought extra energy to the ice, playing in front of friends and family.