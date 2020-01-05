Canadiens' Marco Scandella: Makes Habs' debut
Scandella had one shot on net, four hits, three blocked shots and a minor penalty over 15:40 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 overtime loss to Pittsburgh.
Scandella, who was acquired from Buffalo on Thursday, made his Canadiens' debut Saturday. He skated on the third defensive pairing while also getting time on Montreal's penalty-kill unit. The Montreal native is not typically a big hitter, but Scandella brought extra energy to the ice, playing in front of friends and family.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.