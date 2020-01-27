Canadiens' Marco Scandella: Out Monday
Scandella (lower body) will not suit up for Monday's tilt against the Capitals.
As expected, Scandella's lower-body injury will hold him out for the first time since he was acquired by Montreal on Jan. 2. His next chance to play will be in Buffalo on Thursday.
