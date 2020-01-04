Scandella practiced on the third defensive pairing Friday, Stu Cowan of the Montreal Gazette reports.

The Canadiens acquired Scandella from the Sabres, and the 6-foot-3, 212-pounder brings size and NHL experience (549 career games) to the blue line. He skated with Cale Fleury on Friday, taking the spot of Brett Kulak, who has struggled to a minus-8 through 30 games. The 29-year-old Scandella has nine points (three goals, six assists) and is plus-9 over 31 games for Buffalo.