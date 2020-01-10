Canadiens' Marco Scandella: Promoted to top pair
Scandella skated on the top defensive pair with Shea Weber in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers. He had one shot, three hits and one blocked shot over 20:47 of ice time.
The Canadiens announced Ben Chiarot sustained a lower-body injury during Tuesday's loss to the Red Wings, and that he would not play Thursday. That resulted in Scandella moving up to the top pairing. A Montreal native, Scandella has yet to experience a win in four games while donning a Canadiens' uniform. He has four shots, 10 hits and five blocked shots since being acquired by his hometown team.
