Scandella scored his first goal as a member of the Canadiens during Saturday's 2-1 overtime win versus the Maple Leafs.

Scandella's point shot with less than three minutes remaining in the third period beat Leafs goaltender, Jack Campbell, forcing overtime. It was just the second time Scandella had found the scoresheet, in 16 games, since joining the Canadiens.

