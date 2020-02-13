Play

Scandella scored his team's only goal in a 4-1 loss to Boston on Wednesday.

It's Scandella's second goal in three games but came in a loss that really hurt Montreal's playoff hopes. Since being acquired from Buffalo, Scandella has been solid on Montreal's blue line, though, his lack of offense makes him tough to trust in fantasy. Stretches like this are rare for the 29-year-old.

