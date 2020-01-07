Canadiens' Marco Scandella: TOI increase in second game
Scandella had two shots and two hits over 22:28 of ice time in Monday's 3-2 loss to Winnipeg.
Scandella, who was promoted to the second defensive pairing with Jeff Petry, had nearly seven minutes more ice time than he did in his Montreal debut Saturday. Canadiens head coach Claude Julien is leaning on veteran blueliners, like the 29-year-old Scandella, with the team mired in a six-game skid (0-5-1).
