Canadiens' Mark Streit: Heading north
Streit secured a one-year contract with Montreal on Tuesday.
In 68 games -- split between the Penguins and Flyers -- Streit tallied six goals and 21 helpers. After being acquired at the trade deadline, the blueliner appeared in 19 regular season contest for Pittsburgh last season, but saw action in a mere three playoff games on the way to a Stanley Cup championship. Hopefully for the 39-year-old, he has adjusted to watching from the press box because he may find himself a healthy scratch more often than not this upcoming season.
