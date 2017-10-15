Canadiens' Mark Streit: Hits unconditional waivers

Streit was placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of terminating his contract, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

It appears that Father Time has caught up with the 39-year-old blueliner, who was once one of the best defenseman in the league. Streit declined to report to the Habs' minor league affiliate in Laval which is why each party is looking to resolve the situation via contract termination. Should he clear waivers and the termination go through, Streit will be free to sign with any team.